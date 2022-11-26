Yet, another video from the trending white wedding celebration of veteran Nollywood actress Rita Dominic and her lively media mogul hubby Fidelis Anosike surfaces online.

In the new viral video that dropped online, Rita Dominic's husband, Fidelis, was sighted at the afterparty throwing it down big time as he showed off his excellent dance moves

Nigerians, in reaction to the viral clips, hailed the media man rating his dancing skills as top-notch and even better than that of his wife

It is world Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike's day!... The new Nollywood power couple continues to set social media on fire as more hilarious and exciting video clips from their wedding party in the UK hit the internet.

The latest installation of the clips from the wedding is that of the couple dancing at the after-party, where Fidelis Anosike showed off his exciting dance step that has set social media on fire.

Rita Dominic and her hubby Fidelis Anosike turn up the heat as they boogie down at their wedding after-party. Photo credit: @chiomaakpotha

Source: Instagram

Fans of both couples couldn't help but notice just how well Rita Dominic's husband was throwing it down, that at some point he even did the famous 'Gbese' dance step.

Watch the sweet videos of Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike dancing at their white wedding after-party:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See how netizens reacted to the video of Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike dancing at their after-party:

@mr.zaveur:

"Man bagged a 10/ 10, congrats to him."

@wealthyjune:

"Mr Anosike is so excited. Congratulations to the newly Weds."

@fmry_mebs:

"Na person dey dance time wey dey don marry the woman of their dreams!!! Congratulations."

@queen__didi:

"He stole the show."

@_slimella20:

"Love is beautiful and I’ll have a beautiful love."

@annieladylight:

"What a sight to behold."

@vianniespice:

"This is where I get to drop the awwnnnnnnn av been saving all day."

@solum_x:

"He should not kick Rita."

@rasaq_sherifat_folashade:

"Everyone deserves to be loved. To all singles God will pick the perfect match to our souls for us all and we will all appreciate and welcome love again into our heart."

It Is official: Videos of the sweet moment Rita Dominic and her hubby Fidelis Anosike tied the Knot Trends

The internet has been held ransom all day as the veteran Nollywood actress Rita Dominic and her media mogul hubby Fidelis Anosike finally tied the knot in the UK today, November 26, 2022.

The first official photos from the white wedding as the couple exchanged their first kiss have surfaced online, leaving many of their online families gushing over the beautiful newlyweds.

In the latest clips, the couple could be seen kissing for the first time after they were declared husband and wife and were officially pronounced as Mr and Mrs Anosike.

Source: Legit.ng