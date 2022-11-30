Top music video director, TG Omori, has excited many after linking up with Shey U Dey Whine Me hitmaker, AustineDebull

The cinematographer took to his Instagram page with a video captured from the music video set of the hit track

Top stars in the music industry flooded Omori’s comment section as they expressed anticipation for his version of the music video

Highly sought-after cinematographer, TG Omori, has pleasantly surprised Nigerians in the online community after linking up with viral sensation, AustineDebull.

The young man whose track, Shey U Dey Whine Me, recently became a viral hit on social media is getting a new version of the music video for the song.

TG Omori links up with Shey U Dey Whine Me singer. Photo: @boy_director

Source: Instagram

An excited Omori took to his Instagram page with a clip that was captured on the set of the new music video.

Omori appeared satisfied with the cut he captured as he busted some dance moves to the catchy tune.

See his post below:

The singer also shared a photo taken with Omori on the set of his new music video on his Instagram page.

Social media users react

falzthebahdguy said:

"My jam ooooo."

lojaymusic said:

"Lmfaooo!!!! TG ma pa wa nau! ."

rohyaltyblessed said:

"This music go hit 5 million views within a week."

worldfurniture_ng said:

"At last!!!! you’ve gained my heart for this. Wow!!! We all thought it’s cruise oh."

iamnasboi said:

"I no know why I Dey happy."

mc_lively said:

"Can’t wait for this video."

stevendarniel said:

"No are you actually whining me?!!!! HE GOT TG TO FILM HIS VIDEO?!!"

benyjomusic said:

"You really chased him down and did this ? Thanks bro ❤️."

iamy_b said:

"❤️❤️❤️ ah see as TG dey happy I never see am smile before oh chaii"

TG Omori announces video for Shey U Dey Whine Me

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that TG Omori announced in a Twitter post that he linked up with Austinedebull to talk about shooting a video for Shey U Dey Whine Me.

"Made taps with my guy Austine emmanuel Shey you Dey whine me video coming soon y’all go fix your tv," the ace music video director wrote.

Many fans hailed Omori for going out of his way to impact the singer's career.

Source: Legit.ng