Austine De Bull broke into the music industry with his Shay You Dey Whine Me Ni single, which has now gone viral

The singer will be dropping a new video for the hit soon, and he has top music video director TG Omori to thank for that

Omori took to his Twitter page with the announcement, and Austine replied with his heartfelt appreciation

Nigerian singer Austine De Bull is about to go even bigger in the industry after the rise of his single, Shey You Dey Whine Me Ni, which is now a viral hit.

Taking to his Twitter page, TG Omori, who is not only one of the top music video directors but also one of the most expensive, revealed that he made a video with Austine.

Austine De Bull's Shey You Dey Whine Me Ni video was directed by TG Omori. Photo credit: @boy_director/@austine_debull

The music director urged Nigerians to fix their TV to be able to watch the magic they made with Shey You Dey Whine Me Ni video.

"Made taps with my guy Austine emmanuel Shey you Dey whine me video coming soon y’all go fix your tv."

In a reply to Omori, the singer couldn't help but praise his impact on his career and life.

"God bless you for impacting my life and career."

Nigerians react to the new update from TG Omori

@Hormororlar:

"Shey u dey whine us ni ? Where d guy see money to pay for ur shoot."

@Britelaw:

"Omo!! God can truly bless anybody! Don't think that guy woke up this week thinking TG omori will engage him let alone running a vid for him.. Nah.. that guy dey do NSPPD 7am fire prayers Shey you dey whine me niiiiiii."

@xpub3:

"Anticipating."

@LupayCarder:

"E don tey asake sing, you don deh do free shoots…."

@emzi_eleniyan:

"Shey you Dey whine us ni??"

@minister2810:

"Omo internet don blow plenty plenty people for this country "

@amope_creates:

"Lmao can't wait. This tweet is for me."

Austine De Bull reveals why he sang Shey You Dey Whine Me Ni

After over a decade of being in the music industry, Austine Emmanuel aka Austine De Bull, got his big break in October 2022.

The singer went viral for his hit single Shey You Dey Whine Me ni, and that was all it took for him to shame his enemies.

According to the singer, he sang the song to shut up his naysayers who doubted his ability to make music.

