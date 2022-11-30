Nigerian billionaire’s daughter, Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy, has finally explained her social media absence

Taking to Instagram, the newly engaged disk jockey admitted that she has been really happy and enjoying her life

Cuppy’s disclosure about her happiness got fans talking as they shared different interesting reactions to it

Popular Nigerian billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, recently opened up about her happiness a few weeks after getting engaged to her boyfriend.

Shortly after Cuppy got engaged to her boxer boyfriend, Ryan Taylor, in Abu Dhabi, she seemed to disappear from social media and did not engage with her fans as much.

In a new development, the billionaire’s daughter has returned to social media for the first time after her engagement, and she explained her absence to fans.

DJ Cuppy returned to social media after her engagement and told fans she was really happy. Photos: @cuppymusic

According to Cuppy, she has been away because she has been very happy and also enjoying her real life.

She wrote:

“My dear cupcakes. Sorry I haven’t been active on social media recently…

"I’ve just been really happy and enjoying my real life to be honest.”

See her post below:

Nigerians react as DJ Cuppy reveals she has been very happy with her real life

The billionaire’s daughter’s openness about her happy life soon made the rounds online, and fans reacted to it. Read some of their comments below:

ispiritual_streetsoldier:

"Enjoy to the fullest ❤️"

roseochanyaameh:

"Enjoy it my darling,,your season is here❤️❤️"

hatbraeka:

"Awww I’m happy for you hun."

princess_owaji:

"U need it."

simwem:

"She has been enjoying her real life behind social media. Now she is back to life everyone know and is use to. #fakelife "

didirin_blogger:

"Make we sef chop inside.. if you give me 2 acres inside your country home Atleast I go use 1 acre start farming. Paara Dey "

ogaslove:

"No doubt real life is outside social media."

jadacriss:

"It’s the best thing ever… I’m happy u found true happiness ❤️❤️"

abollyshoww:

"Please enjoy! Life is short."

DJ Cuppy cooks pink jollof rice

DJ Cuppy had earlier taken to social media with a photo post showing the world what she got up to in the kitchen.

The Gelato crooner in an Instastory post flaunted a plate of jollof rice she made all by herself in the kitchen.

Interestingly, Cuppy went the extra mile to put her special twist on the delicacy as she made the rice in her signature pink colour.

