DJ Cuppy recently took to social media with a photo showing a mouth-watering delicacy she made but many were not impressed

Apparently, the billionaire daughter had prepared jollof rice and went the extra mile to make it in her signature pink colour

Several social media users had mixed reactions about the food with some of them hilariously noting that she has no business in the kitchen

Billionaire daughter Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy has taken to social media with a photo post showing the world what she got up to in the kitchen.

The Gelato crooner in an Instastory post flaunted a plate of jollof rice she made all by herself in the kitchen.

DJ Cuppy cooks pink-coloured jollof rice. Photo: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Interestingly, Cuppy went the extra mile to put her special twist on the delicacy as she made the rice in her signature pink colour.

“Chef Cups. Who’s hungry?” the recently engaged DJ captioned the post shared on her Instagram page.

Check out the meal Cuppy made below:

Social media users react

oluwa_damisire said:

"Pink jollo se this pikin dey okay so with this her pinkish lifestyle. Mio je ooooo… mio le wa maa yagbe kiri ile."

mzwonu said:

"You have no problem baby, you can even cook rainbow rice. Your dad is rich, you’re covered. But I will pass on this pinky tho ."

nenejones_esq said:

" This is what the fiancée will be eating o with happiness. If you like, don’t hustle for your children.."

chef_simbiat said:

"Cuppy please stay in the DJ industry o, the Chef industry isn’t for you. Because kileleyi? We know you love pink but pink jollof rice ?????"

mc_ibori said:

"Thank God say ur man Na Oyibo Na then they see this nonsense as something wey make sense . Dem go say u are creative."

awele231 said:

"Which kind jollof rice be dis one?? Come no go cook dis kind food for dat Ur guy o, make him no use punch design ur pink face."

Video drops as DJ Cuppy gets engaged

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that social media users were taken by surprise after a video of DJ Cuppy's engagement surfaced online.

DJ Cuppy's lover popped the big question while they were both at an event in Abu Dhabi and she said yes to him.

Congratulatory messages poured in for the billionaire daughter on social media.

