Funsho Adeoti, the first wife of media mogul Kazim Adeoti, recently took to her Instagram page with a video showing how she spent time with her son

The doting mum and her young prince headed out to shop, and in her caption, Funsho submitted that she is only consumed with thoughts of the future

Many were spotted in her comment section with different words of prayers and encouragement

Just as Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Kazim Adeoti, are on vacation, the movie star’s senior wife, Funsho, is also spending quality time with family.

The businesswoman recently took to her official Instagram page with a video showing how she spent the day shopping with her son.

Mercy Aigbe's senior wife takes her son shopping. Photo: @asiwajucouture

The mother and son couldn’t let go of each other as they attended to their business in the shopping mall they visited.

In her caption, Funsho submitted that there is no reason to stay in the past when there is so much to look forward to.

See her post below:

Social media users react

theresaadetanmi said:

"See cute boy. God bless and preserve them for you in Jesus Name."

iamblissglam said:

"Who looks back when they have this handsome to look up to . God bless you mama."

lapes15 said:

"God bless uuu and d children IJMN!! You shall not be missing when it is time for uuu to enjoy d fruits of ur labor IJMN."

iyawoiree said:

"Looking back for where, looking back is no no o. Forward ever for you and your children. Whoever that says otherwise, God will deal with that person / persons very fast."

di_diholesales_hub said:

"It doesn’t even worth looking back, mamii go on vacations and enjoy with your kids. Be happy as you can be and do whatever makes you happy. Igbeyin Londun Oloku Ada. We shall all be here to witness it all."

prettytee_01 said:

"Men ehn ,they will stain ur white,see cute family that this man left! wat on earth is he looking for again see beautiful wife and cute children they av… Oh well. Keep keeping strong ma’am,God got u."

