Singer Wizkid has sparked mixed reactions on social media after making a surprising revelation on his Snapchat page

The father of four submitted that he has been single for so long and it’s time for him to find one or two lovers

Wizkid’s post sparked mixed reactions online, with some people submitting that the singer is simply “catching cruise”

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid has gotten ladies excited in the online community after sharing a post on his Snapchat page.

Wizkid gave the impression that he is available and ready to mingle as he disclosed that he has been single for such a long time.

According to the Bad To Me crooner, it is time for him to find one or two lovers in his life.

Check out the screenshot as spotted online below:

Social media users react to Wizkid's post

official_dtwinz07 said:

"Ladies if like believe at ur own peril , baba wey dey chill for jada lap dey Type ..,,."

roi_octavia said:

"Cuppy nor do pass like this before she fiancée few weeks ago ."

shan_snx said:

"After all the girls that this guy has, his still looking for one or two?? ."

midella.cakes said:

"Wo rest! Na so all these fine fine boys dey give girls yeye false signals."

_p.e.a.r.l said:

"Ahhhhhh!!!!! Could this be cruise???? Jaden nko Abi na Jada??"

yahoo.girll said:

"This guy is confused. He just had his second child with Jada."

capable_07 said:

"This man has been chasing clouts since he dropped mid album! Abeg rest ur album no sweet no reply value!!!"

matansarkinkano said:

"Shie you de whyne me ni ooooo. Popsy is secretly married to Jada nothing anybody wan talk again . Baba no just wan leave all the Nyash alone ."

