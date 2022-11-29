Comedian AY Makun and his wife, Mabel, have taken to their respective social media pages in celebration of their wedding anniversary

The husband and wife were joined by their adorable daughters in lovely family photos taken to mark the occasion

Fans, industry colleagues and other well-wishers flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages

Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun aka AY and his wife, Mabel, have come a long way and continue to inspire many with their love story.

The husband and wife recently took to their individual Instagram pages with posts celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary.

Comedian AY marks 14th wedding anniversary. Photo: @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

Mabel explained that they have been friends for 18 years and it has been 14 years of her decision to say “I do” to him.

The doting wife stressed that the grace of God has been more than sufficient for them on their journey.

See her post below:

Taking to his page, AY simply shared a powerful family photo taken for the occasion and wished his wife a happy wedding anniversary.

See below:

In a different post, the comedian shared a photo of his adorable daughters. See below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

lindaosifo said:

"Many more beautiful years and endless happiness mama.."

realwarripikin said:

"Happy Anniversary senior Boss many many more Years of togetherness and long life iJMN Amen❤️."

theonlychigul said:

"Here's to forever plus 50 more years of Gods love, laughter and blessings."

iam_mrse said:

"Happy Anniversary My Lovely People ❤️ more Blessings to you and yours."

ajebodcomedian said:

"May the Love you share never run dry and you children continue to be a blessing to you.Amen ❤️."

tolubally said:

"Happy wedding anniversary sis and many more greater and beautiful years to go ❤️."

ufuomamcdermott said:

"May the light and love of God always radiate in your home guys ❤️."

Davido and Chioma spark wedding rumours as they make 1st public appearance

Meanwhile, singer Davido and his woman, Chioma, were a delight to watch as they stepped out for the first time in a while after losing their son, Ifeanyi.

The couple showed up for Davido's uncle, Ademola Adeleke, who was getting sworn in as the new governor of Osun state.

However, netizens were quick to spot wedding rings on the fingers of Davido and Chioma.

Source: Legit.ng