Famous Nigerian Afrobeat singer Wizkid and his younger female colleague Tems recently trended online as a hint of grudge between both artists has sparked reactions

During a recent perusing through Wizkid's Instagram handle, it was noticed that the Made In Lagos crooner no longer follows Tems; however, the songstress still follows Wizzy

Fans have reacted to the supposed beef brewing between both super-talented musicians as they took to both artist's pages to enquire about it

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Famous Nigerian superstar singer Wizkid recently sparked reactions online after netizens noticed that he no longer follows his female protege Tems on Instagram.

Wizkid and Tems have shared a fantastic relationship over the last few years; the pair both have a couple of hit tracks together, the most famous of which was a global hit 'Essence' still won an award just a while back at the American Music Awards in Nashville as the best RnB song of the year.

Wizkid sparks reactions online as he unfollows Tems on Instagram. Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@temsbaby

Source: Instagram

This latest development between the pair has stirred emotions as fans of both artists have begun to query what could have happened to warrant Big Wiz to unfollow Tems.

However, on a second check, it was noticed that Tems is still following Wizkid on Instagram, and Wizzy is the one no longer following his protege.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the post shared by Tunde Ednut revealing that Wizkid is no longer following Tems Instagram:

See how netizens reacted to the news that Wizkid no longer follows Tems on Instgram:

@iam_slimcase:

"Big Wiz, no Dey follow to unfollow later no matter what Bur em unfollow person haaa I have interest in this case Bur surely it will be a Slim case."

@obaksolo:

"E no concern us. Abeg Christmas is close Fam. May God Provide for our needs."

@dollyp_xx:

"Na the two of them sabi…today is all about OBO and his family."

@samoratti:

"That guy too get pride jare we don’t no the value of 001 I swear if no be 001 this guy for the use people wash gan."

@foladamian:

"Sometimes instagram unfollow people for you … it’s happens to me a lot sha … so maybe me the case … plus na who Dey always go they check this things ? Omo to be celebrity no easy oh."

@folathetailor:

"Do you people set alarm to know when celebrities unfollow each other?"

@pato___yoski:

"Wizkid unfollow is own blood elder sister sayo balogun also. Stop the cr*p Gingo bell blog When wizkid sell at ziggo arena you nor post am oooooo."

“Big Wiz movement”: Wizkid and Tems’ song ‘Essence’ wins big at the AMAs award

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Essence, one of the biggest songs of the Made In Lagos album by internationally renowned Nigerian Afrobeat crooner Wizkid, featuring Tems, has achieved another landmark defining moment.

The evergreen Afrobeat jam released in 2020 recently won the Favourite RnB song of the year at the American Music Award ceremony.

The song was also nominated for a Grammy Award but missed out on the accolade. It now has the AMAs to brag about.

Source: Legit.ng