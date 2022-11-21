Internationally renowned Nigerian singers Wizkid and Tems have both been trending online after reports of both artists accomplished a landmark achievement

The viral song by Wizkid, Essence, off his fourth studio album Made In Lagos, was recently crowned the favourite RnB song at the American Music Awards

Big Wiz, in reaction to the milestone achievement, retweeted the award post while tagging it with his famous big bird emoji

Essence, one of the biggest songs of the Made In Lagos album by internationally renowned Nigerian Afrobeat crooner Wizkid, featuring Tems, has achieved another landmark defining moment.

The evergreen Afrobeat jam released in 2020 recently won the Favourite RnB song of the year at the American Music Award ceremony.

Nigerian singers Wizkid and Tems win big at the AMAs award, as Essence is crowned the song of the year. Photo credit:@wizkid/@amas

Source: Instagram

The song was also nominated for a Grammy Award but missed out on the accolade. It now has the AMAs to brag about.

Wizkid, in reaction to the big win, took to his Twitter handle to retweet the AMAs award post.

See Wizkid's post celebrating its AMAs award win below:

How netizens reacted to Essence winning the RnB song of the year at the AMAs

@GucciStarboi:

"First To Do Big Things!! Your apprentice dem gats continue from where you stopped."

@doctorflowz:

"Wizzy & Baby lókè lókè."

@bright_okpoko:

"All hail the King of Afrobeat."

@AikulolaMercy:

"Abeg add something wey go pain dem enemies to your tweet abeg."

@Mdardlapop1:

"Essence is not an RnB song, but an Afrobeats song, I wish more Nigerians can see what this people are trying to do. And people they thank them, I don’t blame them sha. I blame the useless Nigeria govt that cannot create a better country for their citizens to flourish."

@D_Special_Ay:

"Essence still winning after 100 years."

@leklaw001:

"We brought this home and that's a big applaud. Big big shoutout to all that contributed to the rise of this culture Afrobeat @wizkidayo Biggest bird.."

Wizkid and Tems hug on stage as they perform Essence together

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that singers Wizkid and Tems were among the artists who appeared at the Lost in Riddim concert in Sacramento.

US-based fans of the Nigerian music stars got the treat of their lives as they witnessed the two perform Essence together for the first time.

Recall that Wizkid had been on his Made in Lagos (MIL) tour for some weeks and had been performing the hit song all alone.

