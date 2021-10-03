US-based fans of Nigerian music stars Wizkid and Tems were recently treated to an enjoyable time at the Lost in Riddim concert in Sacramento

The music superstars performed their Essence song together for the first time and they sent the crowd wild with excitement

A video of their performance surfaced in the online community and got more people talking

Singer Wizkid and Tems were among artistes who made an appearance at the Lost in Riddim concert in Sacramento.

US-based fans of the Nigerian music stars got the treat of their lives as they witnessed the two perform Essence together for the first time.

Nigerian stars Wizkid and Tems perform Essence together for the first time.

Source: Instagram

Recall that Wizkid has been on his Made in Lagos (MIL) tour over the past few weeks but he has been performing the hit song all alone.

Well, things took a turn at the concert as the two serenaded the audience with an interesting performance that got people dancing and singing along with them.

When the singers also shared a hug in the middle of their performance, the crowd went wild with excitement.

Watch the clip as seen online below:

Social media users react

Fans of the Nigerian stars who watched the performance online had different things to say. Read comments sighted below:

kwamezack_ said:

"You see the chemistry."

jasperstunch_dmw said:

"Tems no gree give am that Tiwa kinda vibes ."

__msfinesse said:

"I swear wiz looks like her younger brother."

eustanceamadi said:

"Wizkid too like big things, no wonder,he changed to BIG WIZ."

real_latestbtc said:

"As she grind everybody shout omor toh bad "

ima_deh_ said:

"No be tems yansh be like idi arere yiii..tems tems you’re doing well ehn."

Wizkhalifa, Kelvin Harts attend Wizkid's show in Los Angeles

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid who is currently on a tour for his Made In Lagos album, performed in Los Angeles.

Video clips from the event show that the Grammy-award winner performed to an elite crowd that included rapper, Wizkhalifa and Hollywood actor, Kevin Hart.

Another clip captured Wizid performing on stage with British singer, Ella Mai, and this has left fans quite impressed.

