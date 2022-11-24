Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Whitemoney has sparked emotions online with an observation he shared about the forthcoming December celebration

Whitemoney noted in a post that he had noticed something that a lot of young ladies in relationships have been doing recently as preparations for December celebrations gears up

The reality TV star said he had been amazed lately by the rate many ladies have been posting their male lovers on their social media pages

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, season 6, Hazel Oyeze Onou, better known as White money, recently shared an observation he noticed that many women had been up to as the preparation for December enters full swing.

The reality TV star, in his viral tweet, revealed that he recently noticed a spark in the rate at how much many ladies have been sharing photos of their boyfriends on their social media pages, unlike before.

BBNaija star Whitemoney stirs emotions online with his statement about women and Detty December. Photo credit: @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

Whitemoney, in his post, further hinted that Nigerian ladies were sharing photos of their lovers on social media in preparation for Detty December and as a statement of possession.

However, Hazel's post stirred reactions online as ladies came for him, questioning what he was trying to infer, as he was called names.

See Whitemoney's post about ladies and Detty December below:

See how netizens reacted to Whitemoney's post about ladies as they prepare for Detty December:

@__veekie:

"Wetin dem dey do for December wen them no dey do normally????"

@tun_mise_:

"Make him dey observe him weight too tho."

@vickygold009:

"Na before babes dey wait for man sha,now we make our own money."

@callmedamy:

"You no want make them buy Christmas hair."

@floxypearls_24:

"Make una stop this unnecessary assumptions naa people are living in a real world, loving each other genuinely and being happy, besides most women this days makes their own Monies and still love their men too, life is not that deep naa."

@affordable_collection:

"Oga mind your business you wanna cast our format?? Who ask you???"

@cyn_thia.11:

"I don’t understand...which mumu cos of December.how much man wan give wey person never see? mtchewwww.yen yen yen."

@poshest_hope:

"Wahala for us wey no get man. The oppression go too much this December."

