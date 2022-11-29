Nollywood actor Yul Edcohie has once again riled his Instagram followers up after sharing a video post on his page

This time around, the movie star was spotted in the company of controversial clergyman, Prophet Odumeje, and BBNaija’s Whitemoney

Edochie disclosed that the man of God promised to give him powers and he intends to use the fortifications to shut the country down

Nollywood star Yul Edochie recently took to his Instagram page with a video showing the moment he linked up with controversial man of God, Prophet Odumeje.

From indications, the two had met at a recent event they attended and they were also spotted in the company of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2021 winner, Whitemoney, among other friends.

Yul Edochie links up with Odumeje. Photo: @yuledochie/@odumeje_dlion

Source: Instagram

In the caption that accompanied his post, Edochie disclosed that he had a chat with Odumeje and the clergyman has agreed to give him his highest powers, Gandusa Ganduje.

According to him, once he has been fortified, it’s best for people to speed up their relocation plans as he intends to shut the country down.

He wrote:

"Odumeje has promised to give me his highest power which he hasn't even used. Gandusa Ganduje. Once that happens, ladies & gentlemen, it's all over. Just get your visa & japa because I’ll shut down this whole country. Everything will stop working."

See his post below:

Social media users react

chykee1 said:

"Is a pity your presidential ambition died with your monogamous nature. If not this your statement ' Everything will stop working' will be used against you."

abujapigs1 said:

"Yul you have really changed for the worst. From youth president, family man to clown. It's crazy."

ebele.igwe1 said:

"A man that was once revered by all. What a fall!"

mrsaminubako said:

"If anything happen to May we go hold you and Judith responsible .May God continue to protect May and his children in Jesus name."

ifesinachiezeiru said:

"Yul has really changed ooo....nw I know that people around can influence u....May God be with u Yul."

franciscaizuogu said:

"See wetin ur amu don reduce u to chai .You just dey embarrass yourself ,all this people go just dey laugh you behind closed doors I think it’s time you visit a therapist."

