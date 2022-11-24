International sportswear manufacturer Puma has finally broken its silence about its 2022 collaboration launch with super Afrobeat singer, Davido

Puma, in a post shared on its social media pages, noted that it had rescheduled its 2022 collaboration launch with Davido till 2023

The German-owned sportswear noted that it was a difficult but necessary decision; this is coming weeks after the OBO lost his first son Ifeanyi

German-owned international sportswear brand Puma recently released a statement on their social media platforms announcing that its 2022 new style December launch with Davido had been cancelled.

Puma, in their public statement released on social media, described the rescheduling as a difficult decision to take a necessary one.

International sportswear brand Puma has announced that it has cancelled its pre-planned 2022 collection collab with Davido. Photo credit:@puma.nigeria/@davido

Source: Instagram

The Puma X Davido collaboration, according to the public statement released by the sportswear manufacturer, was rescheduled till 2023. However, the specific new date wasn't disclosed.

This is coming weeks after Afrobeat singer Davido lost his first son Ifeanyi who drowned in a pool in his father's house.

Puma, in its announcement, gave its customers who had made pre-orders the opportunity to request for refund or convert their purchase to store credits.

See Puma's public statement as it announces cancelling its engagement with Davido:

See how netizens reacted to Puma rescheduling its engagement with Davido:

@beylaryrdk:

"We are waiting till 2023. We won’t request for refund. Davido the Great."

@sirius_ubah:

"Till whenever we dey for Obo, we dey for Puma."

@dolce.genesis:

"Thank you, we will be waiting till the time is right."

@big__bella_stan:

"We’re not requesting for refund we’ll wait for David."

@richietrue_:

"We love Davido and glad to wait. No refund."

@chezdeb_hairs:

"We understand. It's Davido, I'll wait."

@adibuyeke:

"I sympathise with Davido, At this rate he should try and bounce back. Tragedy happens, but we must continue to live our lives. Puma is considerate , if it were some other crude brands, they would have cancelled the deal."

@kiidaveli:

"I’ll wait till whenever. I Dey with you OBO."

Source: Legit.ng