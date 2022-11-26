Fast-rising Nigerian singer Ayra Starr was recently the centre of some moral discussion online, as many critics and fans chided her for always wearing skimpy and revealing outfits

Ayra Starr has once again responded to those criticising and judging how she dresses after a recent barrage of insults online; she says she doesn't care about their opinion

The Mavins singer recently did an IG live session where she serenaded her fans with some lovely new tunes and then addressed the trending issue about how she dresses

Fast-rising young Nigerian female singer Ayra Starr has constantly been in the news over the last few weeks for reasons that are non-concerning with her music but more about morality.

Her fans and some netizens recently called out Ayra because of the skimpy, revealing clothes she wore to a recent concert and used to perform on stage.

Ayra Starr addresses her critics and those calling her out over how she dresses. Photo credit: @ayrastarr

However, the singer has responded to those criticising how she dresses, as she reacted to trolling by saying she doesn't give a dime about their opinion.

Ayra Starr then went on to note that she would continue to wear her skimpy clothes and whatever works for her because she is the only one in charge of her life and decisions.

Watch the moment wh Ayra Starr responded to her critics below:

See how netizens reacted to Ayra Starr's clapback at her critics below:

@abig_rhapz:

"Even her response is a hit mama if you drop this one, we go stream o."

@podimagery:

"Tems no Gree show body una talk, ayra star the show body una talk now una don collect."

@stanbnx:

"Nigerians Critic!ze her and commend Rihanna, Nikky and co, even if she dresses Decent they will still say she’s forming. The moment you begin to live your life without considering what people will say, that’s when your growth starts.

@symplychi_oma:

"Sabi girl no Dey too like cloth."

@sharon.chigozirim:

"If you like wear only 1/2 yard of cloth e no concern me shaa sing wetin go sweet."

@robyekpo:

"You for talk am when you dey stage...you finish show, go back house, turn on your Instagram live then begin tell them "you no send their papa and mama" you no get mind be that."

@leeeymarrh:

"Na you sabi .. even us no send you na your music we send."

@seun_dreams:

"Well nothing concern me because u no get yansh….love your life sis."

"It shows her vocals are fire": Fans gush as Ayra Starr slowly performs Rush like it's a worship song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian singer Ayra Starr was one of the artists who performed at Johnny Drille's Lagos concert, as she recently shared a video from her performance.

The video trending on social media showed the moment Ayra Starr performed her song Rush in a worship style at the concert.

Sharing the video via her Twitter handle, the Mavin singer noted in her caption that she took her viral new single, Rush, to church.

