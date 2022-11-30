Big Brother Naija 2022 reality star Daniella Peters recently got fans buzzing with reactions over a recent look

The Level Up ex-housemate switched up her look by colouring her hair in a ginger colour

Several fashion lovers and fans of the reality star and poet have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It appears the ladies of the Big Brother Naija 2022 show are not afraid to explore when it comes to fashion and style.

Joining the clique is Daniella Peters, who recently unveiled her new hair colour during a live Instagram video.

Photos of the reality TV star. Credit: @sabiradio, @daniellapeters_official

Source: Instagram

In the video, the reality TV star, who is currently in South Africa with some of her ex-housemates, was posted up sporting vibrant ginger-coloured hair, which she wore in twists.

Responding to questions from fans who joined the live, Daniella revealed she had yet to treat the hair, adding that she would do so once she returned to Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

BBNaija fans share thoughts on Daniella's new hair colour

thee_siba:

"The color is nice but I feel like she could put in a bit more effort in styling her hair."

emaxlilceo:

"Nahh this girl is not being her self to me."

_q_win_:

"I don't understand."

nanaaesher:

"One housemate I no longer understand. She had potential."

ms_litah:

"She is so pretty, n the hair is nice!!"

pearlishmasele:

"No Danny.This doesn't look nice on you it's a no for me."

mayzveryown:

"It's not giving...my opinion though!"

thick_barbie5:

"Dosent suit her personality."

queen_adepeju30

"This doesn’t look good on her."

am_amazinggrace:

"This one is way nicer than the first."

vanessaoflagos:

"Looks good on her."

BBNaija: Bella excitedly shows off over N500k Gucci bag

It appears that Biggie's Mr and Mrs Ikoyi are growing strong, and their fans are totally here for it.

Bella recently took to her Instagram account to remind fans that she is infact getting that princess treatment she talked about during her time in the house.

The BBNaija Level Up finalist shared a photo of a new Gucci bag which she revealed was a surprise gift - worth N595,598 ($1,815 CAD), according to Ssense.

Source: Legit.ng