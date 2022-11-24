Singer Ayra Starr has shared a video of her performing her trending song Rush during her colleague Johnny Drille’s show in Lagos

Ayra Starr sang her song as though she was leading a church worship service, with many of those in attendance in a similar mood as her

The video has stirred funny reactions from many of the Mavin singer’s fans and followers, as some said she took her listeners to church

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr was one of the artists who performed at Johnny Drille’s Lagos concert as she recently shared a video from her performance.

The video trending on social media showed the moment Ayra Starr performed her song Rush in a worship style at the concert.

Ayra Starr shares a video of her performance at Johnny Drille's concert. Credit: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video via her Twitter handle, the Mavin singer wrote:

“A special moment ! Took rush to church."

See the video below:

Fans react as Ayra Starr performs Rush in a worship style

Many of the singer’s fans couldn’t help but applaud her singing prowess. See some of their reactions below:

shawnifee:

"This is a live performance. This is the definition of talented! Your vocals are out of this world! ."

raplord_effizzy:

"Asides Simi,nobody in Africa has this kinda voice,them orhers dey learn."

kabby_ace:

"Normally we know say u no get yansh na just this voice and I’m sure that’s what malik saw in you☺️.

kendanton:

"Wow, this slow version really shows that your vocals are I love it."

successmfavor4:

"Chai this @ayrastarr Na very beautiful girl she come get better voice come Sabi sing join God!!! You really do this one."

achitectkruzz:

"I was on my knees singing and hoping the angels can come down."

seanvikson:

"I talk am ... I talk am .... this sabi girl too sabi ."

Ayra Starr rebukes impostor syndrome

Legit.ng reported how Ayra Starr took to social media to pray against impostor syndrome.

The talented singer, who has been blazing hot in the music industry, said she worked so hard to get to where she was.

Ayra Starr said she refused to doubt her abilities, adding that she deserves everything she has worked for.

Source: Legit.ng