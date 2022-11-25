Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has finally opened up on the gender of his newest child with his partner, Jada P

A video made the rounds online of the music star during an interview where he revealed that he does not yet have a girl

The video soon caused an online buzz after it went viral as netizens shared their interesting reactions to it

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has got fans talking after he finally opened up on the gender of his newborn with his partner, Jada.

Recall that Jada recently made it known on social media that she had welcomed another child for the singer but did not share more details about it.

In a new development, a video has made the rounds of Wizkid speaking during an interview about his four children.

Wizkid welcomed his second child with Jada recently.

The More Love, Less Ego star made it known to the interviewer that he does not yet have a girl child.

He said:

“I don’t have a girl yet”.

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Wizkid admits he has 4 sons and no girl yet

Soon after the interview of Wizkid opening up about not yet having a girl, a number of fans shared their reactions.

Read what some of them had to say about it below:

ken_caper:

"4boys ❤️❤️❤️"

angelj4389:

"I stan you forever big wiz "

sugarlipsy_beny:

"Starboy number one."

officialdanielrolland:

"Biggest wiz."

charles_fearbaby:

"We know say na ur favourite u go soon post where he Dey baff."

pamelananya:

"Somebody give bigwiz a baby girl."

emp_boston9876:

"GOAT on stage and Off stage ❤️"

officialpaulberry1:

"After dem go say wizkid nor love boluwatife she una hear we’re him say I have a 10 years old son…why him nor call Zion very mumu ppl."

the_alabaster_heart:

"Did you notice Wizkid is the only male child from his father. He got about 6 or maybe 7 sisters as an only boy. This explains to me why he only got boys for children."

mr_chukwubuikem_fame:

"Finally na boy baba you carry only boys ooo"

stepnize_1:

"King of boys."

