Nigerian veteran singer gospel singer Sammie Okposo known for his Welu Welu hit song, has reportedly passed away

While there are yet to be an official statement about the rumours, a look at the singer’s most recent post showed comment on his page has been limited

The disturbing rumours of the singer’s death have stirred emotional reactions from many of his fans and followers, who have stormed social media

Nigerian gospel singer Sammie Okposo has reportedly died at the age of 51.

According to multiple reports, the veteran singer passed on in the early hours of Friday.

As of the time of this report, there are no official details about the rumours, but a look at the singer’s Instagram page showed comments had been limited.

Sammie Okposo made it to the limelight with his hit song, Welu Welu.

See his recent post on Instagram below:

Sammie Okposo tenders apology to wife

Sammie Okposo made headlines after he tendered a public apology to his wife, Ozioma, after cheating on her.

The repentant singer apologised on his Instagram page and brought his sins to the public's attention.

Okposo revealed he intimately got involved with a lady he met in the USA in late 2021 during a trip. He added that the behaviour wasn’t acceptable, seeing as he is a married man and a gospel minister.

He revealed his action caused his wife and family a lot of pain, and he is now working on making peace with God.

The gospel singer further announced that he was suspending all ministry work until he was fully restored. According to him, that was the proper action to take and he owes it to God.

Ubi Franklin reacts to Sammie Okposo's cheating saga

Talent manager Ubi Franklin was among the many Nigerians who reacted to gospel singer Sammie Okposo's cheating saga.

In a post via his Instastory, Ubi shared how human beings were plagued with imperfection, stressing that everyone wouldn't be proud of some of their actions at some point.

According to Ubi, for a man at Sammie Okposo's level, cheating is bad. He, however, prayed that God would forgive the gospel singer.

