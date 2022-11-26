The rather shocking death of Gospel Singer Sammie Okposo has gotten the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari

Buhari in a condolence message on Friday, November 25, stated that Okposo's contributions to the Nigerian film industry inspired a lot of persons

The president, consoling the later singer's bereaved family, urged them to find joy in his investment in love for humanity

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his condolence message to the bereaved family, and friends of late Gospel singer Sammie Okposo.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari condoled the Christian community, particularly Okposo’s colleagues in gospel music and the younger generation, who have over the years identified with his elevating style of praise and worship, Daily Trust reports.

Buhari said Okposo invested massively in love for humanity (Photo: @MBuhari, @sammieokposo)

Source: Twitter

President Buhari acknowledged and recognised the singer's unique platform of worship, Okposo Praise Party, his creative contributions to the Nigerian film industry, Nollywood, and the inspiring role he played in grooming talents and mentoring them to stardom.

Praying for the repose of the musician’s soul, Buhari urged the family to find solace in Okposo's investment of love.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Sammie Okposo: “He went to be with the Lord on Friday morning,” Family confirms passing in official statement

The sad and sudden demise of veteran Nigerian musician, Sammie Okposo, has been confirmed in a public statement released by his family members.

According to the statement signed by Henry Okposo, the musician “went to be with the lord” on the morning of Friday, November 25.

"More details about the burial will be communicated soon. We are consoled because we know that he is with Jesus singing with the angels," the statement read in part.

Okposo’s family equally urged members of the public to allow them to grieve the demise of their loved one peacefully.

RMD shares video showing his last moment with late Sammie Okposo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo took to social media with a post mourning his friend and veteran musician, Sammie Okposo.

RMD shared a video that they both filmed some weeks ago when they were in America. The actor mentioned how the musician's death hit him in a bad place while sending condolences to his family members.

Source: Legit.ng