The Nigerian Central Bank has responded to Nigerians' mockery of the redesigning of 1000, 500, and 200 naira notes

Nigerians took to social media to express their reactions to the new Naira notes and alternate designs.

In its defence, the CBN reminded Nigerians of why the notes were redesigned and what to expect when they eventually enter circulation

The Central Bank of Nigeria has reacted to citizens' reactions to the newly redesigned Naira notes.

Legit.ng reported that President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, 5 November 2022, unveiled the re-designed Naira Notes as proposed by the CBN.

The CBN has already begun distribution to satellite offices across the country for circulation.

Nigerians mock new naira notes

The launch of the redesigned new naira has generated mixed reactions from Nigerians, and celebrities also are not taking chances.

Comedian Bright Okpocha, better known as Basketmouth, took to his Instagram page to share redesigned pictures of his face to mock the naira notes.

Captioning the pictures, he wrote:

“The only constant thing in life is… CHANGE

Also, Singer John Ighodaro better known as Johnny Drille, also took to his Twitter page to share his opinion about the redesigned note.

According to the “How are you” crooner, the new notes looked far worse than what they used to be.

Johnny Drille tweeted:

“These new notes are uglier”.

CBN reacts to Nigerians mocking new naira notes

Speaking on Arise TV, the CBN Director of the Currency Operations Department, Ahmed Bello Umar, told Nigerians castigating the design to wait to feel the physical notes.

According to him, the design met every expectation and will be loved by Nigerians when it begins full circulation.

His words:

"A lot was put into the redesign, especially on security features, the ink the paper the lines all were carefully done with advance features that will be difficult for any one to counterfeit.

"The best that can be done is photocopy but any Nigeria who is very meticulous will clear differentiate the fake from the orginal.

"Nigerians should simply wait to see the new naira notes in person.

"It is however important to note that the redesign policy is for CBN to fight inflation and also make its policties effective for the benefit of Nigerians."

