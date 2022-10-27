Ace comedian Basketmouth joins other Nigerians to jubilate the recent announcement by the Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN) on the redesigning of the country's currency

Basketmouth, who is an avid critic of the current political administration, shared a post on his Twitter handle sarcastically reacting to the announcement

The CBN announced on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, that it is set to redesign the 200, 500 and 1000 naira notes to new ones in its bid to improve the value of the Nigerian currency

Ace Nigerian comedian Bright Okpocha better known as Basketmouth, recently joined in the public outrage against the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), announcing it is set to roll out newly redesigned naira notes.

Basketmouth, in a sarcastic post, reacted to the announcement by saying he was very happy to hear about the news. He then noted that he wonders how this naira note change would fix the current economic issues the country is faced with.

Nigerian comedian Basketmouth indirectly slams new CBN policy on redesigning Naira notes. Photo credit: @basketmouth/@emefielegodwin/@cbn

Source: Instagram

The veteran comic is an avid critic of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration and policies. So it is not new to see Basketmouth react as he did to its new CBN announcement.

See Basketmouth's post reacting to the Naira note change below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See how netizens reacted to Basketmouth's comment on the country's currency design announcement:

@remedyblog:

"We are all very happy o. Once they redesign our currency, what is China that we cannot buy? We go just hot anyhow."

@tonwegift:

"Redesign it with nice colors like cockroach brown , Nepa black, with a touch of ENDSARS red."

@investor_lix:

"Once they change the currency design all the looted funds hidden underground becomes useless, now when a huge amount of funds is being brought to be exchanged to the new currency, questions will be asked and it will prompt efcc to investigate where the money came from, this way a lot of looted funds will be recovered."

@_.v.ic.tor._:

"They will now tell us they used 1 billion dollars to redesign the note and also additional 2 billion dollars to circulate the new note and retrieve old currency."

@kelechinwoko:

"It must fix our dwindling economy. Rubbish idea from a clueless money manager."

@chillee_wexy:

"It is going to stop flooding in the country. Can somebody correct my English."

@briggygold_:

"This cbn governor is such an irresponsible fellow."

"Some politicians will be talking anyhow": Basketmouth changes stage names to Onyekwere until after elections

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that until the end of the 2023 election, comedian Basketmouth has asked his colleagues and followers to call him Onyekwere.

Taking to his Instagram page, the comedian disclosed that the name change was necessary because Nigerian politicians will be called Basketmouth by the online community for talking anyhow.

Basketmouth said he would return to his former stage name at the end of the election in 2023, and he has told even his clients to please take note.

Source: Legit.ng