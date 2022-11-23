Celebrities in the country have joined their fans in reacting to the new naira note recently introduced by the federal government

Like many Nigerians, popular celebrities in the entertainment industry have reacted to the newly introduced currency by the federal government.

This comes after President Muhammadu Buhari had, on Wednesday, November 23, made the new naira notes, which included 1000, 500, and 200 public before the federal executive council (FEC) meeting at the state house, Abuja.

Celebrities react to the new notes

Source: Instagram

Celebrities react to the new notes

In a post shared by popular blogger Tunde Ednut on his Instagram, he asked his followers about the difference between the old notes and new notes.

Reacting, celebrities like Lola Okoye Darey Art Alade, IgoSave, Gbenga Adeyinka, among others, pointed out that the colours were the only difference.

See his post below:

See some of the reactions below:

igosave:

"Una really don change am; abi printer ink don dey finish?"

lolaomotayo_okoye:

"Na wa."

nedu_wazobiafm:

"Na filter dem just add Naija we hail thee."

deleomowoli_mideoladimeji:

"Colour grading ."

dareynow:

"A chameleon changes its what? Its…"

gbengaadeyinka1stgcon:

"Tie and dye ."

kennyblaqmcfr_:

"We wey dey complain say 1m now don be like 100k for spending, federal governments show us say we never see anything yet. So them use hypo turn 200 naira note to 10 naira color, turn 500 naira note to 5 naira color, and 1000 naira note to 50 naira color. This was done on Snapchat sha."

The Central Bank of Nigeria had, in October 2022, announced the decision to produce new notes to help fight inflation.

At the launch of the new Naira notes, President Buhari praised CBN governor Godwin Emefiele for the Naira notes policy.

