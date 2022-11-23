Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, is no doubt one of the most controversial celebrities in the country owing to some of his antics

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, is no stranger to making the news over being involved in messy fights.

The socialite, whose real name is Idris Okuneye, rose in celebrity circles after his dancing and feminine antics went viral on social media.

This then drew him close to a number of other people in the entertainment industry but not all of these relationships have been smooth sailing.

5 Nigerian celebrities Bobrisky has had messy fights with. Photos: @bobrisky222, @papaya_ex, @tontolet, @tiannahsplacempire.

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky is one socialite who seems to have fallen out with a number of people he used to call friends or colleagues.

This has happened quite a number of times and today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at Bobrisky and his fights with fellow Nigerian celebrities.

1. Bobrisky and Tonto Dikeh:

Bobrisky and Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, were once upon a time tight and inseparable friends on social media. Both of them had been known to go online to declare their undying love for each other and their unbreakable bond. However, it came as a surprise when they both resorted to calling each other names on social media and even spilling each other’s messy secrets. Bob also accused Tonto of owing him millions of naira while Tonto vowed to beat up the crossdresser wherever she sees him.

2. Bobrisky and Papaya Ex:

While Bobrisky and social media influencer, Papaya Ex, were never really tight friends, they used to be on good terms and talking with each other. However, all of that seemed to change and became glaring recently when Papaya unveiled her new mansion and vowed to throw a talk of the town house warming party. Bob accused Papaya of copying things he has been doing including the invitation box for her party. Both of them clashed and almost went physical recently at a child’s birthday party. Apparently, Bob had vowed to deal with Papaya if they happened to meet in person and Papaya made sure to dance beside him at a party just the day after he made his threat. Bob later came online to claim that he would have beat up Papaya if not for the 15 people who held him down.

3. Bobrisky and James Brown:

Before James Brown became a household name in Nigeria, he was arrested and paraded by the police for being at a questionable party. The crossdresser soon became famous after some celebs including Bobrisky rallied to help him. However, a few years later when James started to become more famous, he revealed that Bob threatened to deal with him and attributed it to jealousy. Since then, their relationship has not remained the same even after efforts to patch things up.

4. Bobrisky and Toyin Lawani:

Bobrisky used to be on cool terms with popular celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani aka Tiannah, and it is not clear what exactly caused their falling out. Bob has been known to throw jabs at Lawani on social media.

5. Bobrisky and Oye Kyme:

At a time in Nigeria, fans getting tattoos of their favourite celebrities on their bodies became the trend and one Ivorian lady, Oye Kyme, was one of those who did so for Bobrisky. She later flew to Nigeria for the first time to meet him and all appeared to be well with them. However, it did not take long for Oye to cry out on social media that Bobrisky had beat her up. She eventually flew back to her home country and made it a point to expose the crossdresser and some of his secrets. At a point, she even claimed that he was good in the other room and told him to stop pretending like a girl.

Bobrisky attacks Papaya Ex at Lagos party

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bobrisky and social media influencer, Papa Ex, got into a fight at a recent event they attended.

A video spotted online captured the moment the crossdresser launched a physical attack on Papaya before guests waded into the matter.

Social media users found the video hilarious with many noting that Papaya shouldn't forget that she's dealing with a full-grown man.

Source: Legit.ng