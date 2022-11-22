A number of Nigerian comedians and skit makers have no doubt captured the hearts of fans in the entertainment scene

Legit.ng recently organised a poll for its readers to determine which of the selected comedians do not fail to cheer them up

Popular skit maker, Sabinus, emerged as the winner of the poll with more than half of the total votes

Legit.ng recently organised a battle of skit makers for its readers on social media to determine which celebrity comic never fails to cheer them up.

It is no longer news that skit makers have taken over the Nigerian social media space and even risen to fame from making short, relatable and funny videos.

Some of these skit makers have become more prominent and popular than others and Legit.ng decided to determine which of them’s craft is more appreciated.

Comedian Sabinus tops poll as fans vote which comedian always cheers them up. Photos: @mrmacaroni1, @shankcomics, @mrfunny1

On Twitter, Legit.ng followers were made to vote between Mr Macaroni, Shank and Sabinus, to determine which comedian always cheers them up no matter how sad they are.

Sabinus tops poll with more than half of total votes

Interestingly, popular skit maker, Sabinus, emerged at the top of the poll results with more than half of the total votes cast.

Out of the 210 people that voted, Sabinus garnered a total of 67.1% of the results.

Coming in second place was popular skit maker, actor and activist, Mr Macaroni. Mr Macaroni had 14.8% of the poll results.

Finally, in third place was skit maker, Shanks, with 9%. See the poll result below:

Netizens react to poll results

Some social media users took to the comment section to react to the poll result. Some of them mentioned the comedians that do it for them even though they were not included in the poll options. See what some of them had to say below:

According to Lollyspices, Broda Shaggi is the comedian that makes her happy:

Mbukhari had this to say:

Ye Atanda also chose Broda Shaggi:

