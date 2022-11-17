In year 2022, a number of Nigerian musicians competed for the top spot as they all dropped their albums

Legit.ng then organised a poll for its readers to determine which Nigerian artiste has the best album of 2022 according to fans

Interestingly, one of the new artistes on the block, Asake, topped the poll, beating Wizkid, Fireboy and Burna Boy

The year 2022 has no doubt been a very eventful one in the entertainment scene with a number of top musicians dropping albums.

Grammy winning musician, Burna Boy, dropped his Love, Damini, album on his birthday. Another Grammy artiste, Wizkid, also dropped More Love, Less Ego.

Nigerians vote on which singer had the best album of 2022. Photos: @burnaboygram, @asakemusic, @wizkidnews

Two YBNL stars, Fireboy DML and Asake, also dropped their respective albums, Playboy and Mr Money With The Vibe.

To determine which album was the favourite of fans, Legit.ng organised a poll for its readers on Twitter to vote for which body of work they considered the best in 2022.

Asake tops poll

YBNL’s latest signee, Asake, no doubt took the music industry with a bang and it came as no surprise that his Mr Money With The Vibe album topped the poll.

Asake bagged the majority of the votes with 38.5%.

Coming in second on the poll was Grammy winning artiste, Burna Boy, with his Love, Damini album. 32.5% of fans voted for him.

Interestingly, Wizkid came in bottom with 16.6% and Fireboy surpassed him on the poll, coming in third with 12.4%.

See the poll result below:

Internet users react to poll result

