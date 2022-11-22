Ace Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo recently sparked a massive conversation online with a post he shared where he spoke about life and its struggles

The Iyawo mi crooner noted in his nugget that life as a whole is a burden that weighs heavy on every living soul, and to a large extent, every human goes through some struggle

Timi, in his post, advised netizens to learn to unburden themselves when necessary as they strive through life because only someone alive would be able to achieve their purpose

Popular Afro-soul singer Timi Dakolo recently stirred emotions with a tweet he posted online that touched on life and the struggles it entails in becoming successful at it.

Timi, in his post, called on people to learn when to take a break and try to catch their breath when the pressure of life starts getting too tense and one feels like they're about to break under this immense pressure.

Timi Dakolo stirs empathetic emotions online as he talks about surviving the struggles of life. Photo credit: @timidakolo

The singer further noted in his post that he also feels the pressure that life heaps on his shoulder; however, he only does it gracefully with the aid of God, and that's why people don't see him cracking under it.

Timi Dakolo then noted in his tweet that only a person alive could fully fulfil their purpose in life.

See Timi Dakolo's post talking about life below and surviving the pressure that comes with it:

See how netizens reacted to Timi Dakolo's post about life and its struggles:

@NgoziEnekwe:

"Yeah, I believe that part. Just stop and catch your breath before you move again because it doesn't matter how fast you're moving; what matters is that your wheels never stops."

@maypride:

"Hiann... make I take this one hold body fess."

@thriftetchic:

"Yes it is important to always catch a breath."

@walionemperor1:

"You just spoke to me cus ehn I just feel like ending these thing called life."

@iam_DjBoris:

"Well Said Timi... perhaps you the prophet been sent to me?"

"Not everybody is meant to get married, not everybody is meant to be," - Mista Spencer

An upcoming Afrobeat singer Mista Spencer reacts to Timi Dakolo's post about life and its struggles.

The young singer faulted Dakolo for referring to God as why he hasn't cracked under pressure. Spencer noted that those who always join every issue to God and divinity are actually the biggest hypocrites regarding true spirituality. He slammed Dakolo's statement, saying:

"Those who join every issue with God and make everything about divinity are the people who sit on the fence regarding true spirituality."

Spencer then noted that society is to be blamed for most of the problems young people face today. He said:

"More of what weighs us down are societal expectations, it is almost as if life already has a schedule, and everyone is in a race to catch up with this schedule. Not everybody is meant to get married in life, not everybody will be rich, nor will everybody give birth, but society has deluded many into thinking everybody must achieve all of these things and within a timeframe. This is the origin of all the pressure and problems most people battle all through there life that makes tem go through life living under unnecessary pressure."

"Jesus is not the white man you framed and hung on the wall": Singer Timi Dakolo cautions Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that famous Afrosoul singer Timi Dakolo recently stirred emotions online when he noted that the widespread photos of the man usually framed and hung on the wall by many Christians and called Jesus Christ is not the who they ascribed him to be but a mere actor.

Dakolo advised Nigerians to stop looking at the photos of the man they hang on the walls as Jesus Christ while praying because he cannot save them from their challenges.

He also noted that Jesus was not a white man. Timi further cautioned Nigerian Christians to stop saying Jesus Christ lives in their house because they have a photo of him in their homes.

