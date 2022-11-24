A Nigerian lady identified as psych_yemmy recently located to the United Kingdom (UK) in search of greener pastures

Sadly, on getting there, she got a job which has been stressing and overwhelming her with sadness

In a heartbreaking video, she informed netizens that not everyone who relocates abroad is living a good life

A TikTok user, psych_yemmy, has cried out to netizens on the app after getting a job in the United Kingdom.

The heartbroken lady lamented about her new job being too stressful and draining ever since she started.

She also informed netizens that people who relocate abroad are suffering and not living a good life. She further prayed for God to help them and bless their hustle.

In a video shared via her TikTok account, she visited the convenience and cried bitterly over work stress.

In her words:

"This is me going to the toilet at work to cry my eyes out cause the job is too stressful that I want to give up.

"Everyone abroad is suffering. There is no enjoyment here like everyone thinks. God bless every soul outside their country hustling."

Social media reactions

@ademola1403 said:

"There is a job for everyone, if this is stressful there are other jobs for u that matches ur strength."

@nubianqueen137 wrote:

"Been there. If it’s too stressful, try and apply for other jobs. Your mental health is more important. Sending you love."

@danielleyoutaa reacted:

"Find the one that suits you. we didn't come to this world to suffer like this. Find your purpose in life. everything will be okay."

@yemiwunmi33 stated:

"Most times not bcus of the work but when look back and about the people you left behind and how much you missed them."

@olawalefakunmoju stated:

"The road might be rough at start but if you can be patient endure and be prayerful you will reach your goal someday. You have to go through this first."

@nessie928 added:

"This was me a few months ago for 4 years, I found a job I like but the salary only covers my bills, not food or personal care. There’s no win."

@chrisas94 added:

"Hmm same here. Yesterday I went to the toilet cus I was really tired and my feet hurt. I was shedding tears immediately I started to pray."

@thatgyal_____k said:

"I quit my job 6months ago with no plan B. I pushed so hard to a point I lost so much weight , was the only black girl on that construction site, racsm."

