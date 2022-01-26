Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo has got his fans and celebrity friends talking after a question he asked online

The Iyawo Mi crooner wanted to know why Christians still break curses after they have been saved by Jesus Christ

As expected, the singer's question got a lot of comments as followers shared their honest thoughts

Timi Dakolo wants to know why people need deliverance if the message of salvation is complete.

The singer wanted to know if Christ delivered us from some things and left others.

Dakolo asked why people still break curses that Christ broke and said it was finished.

Timi Dakolo talks about salvation. Photos: @timidakolo

Source: Instagram

Read what he wrote below:

Nigerians react

omooba916:

"Yea, he did deliver us but remember that after we have been saved and receive salvation,most of us kept ourselves back into bondage, fornication, lying, killing, stealing and all sorts and we need to free ourselves. God will not do what man can do, so I guess that where we need to deliver ourselves, and remember when the talked about sending evil spirit out of a man, if the man does not fill it up with something, the evil spirit goes back and brings is colleague....and also the Bible says let work out our salvation with fear and trembling,...we all have work to do, so as not to go back by ourselves into the bondage salvation has set us free from...just my own thoughts oo."

djobiajent:

"We fall. We will fall. We have to get back up. We all at some point go back, in some little way we either forget or get too comfortable and go back to what we were delivered from. So the hard work is not the alter call, it is staying as close as possible to who and what called us to that alter, which is christ. The enemy calls as well, and we know what it tastes like, to “enjoy” . So we go back for a “modest” taste and most times dive in for some more. Just always remember to go back to the father . The deliverance is always needed because we can’t do it on our own."

meinnameistudoka:

"The bible says pray without ceasing too. And trust me there are bondages that needs to be broken hence deliverance and d mercy of God."

Zoe and Hallel

Timi Dakolo shared a photo of his two daughters on his page and the girls were spotted looking serious as they posed for the camera.

The young girls were spotted at the centre of their sitting room in their father's clothes including his shoes.

Surprisingly, the clothes seem to fit the girls so well even though their father is taller and bigger than them.

Source: Legit.ng