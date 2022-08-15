Famous Nigerian musician Timi Dakolo has called on Nigerians to stop praying to the pictures of Jesus Christ that they hang in their houses

Popular Afrosoul singer Timi Dakolo has said in a post shared on his social media platforms that the widespread photos of the man usually framed and hung on the wall by many Christians and called Jesus Christ is not the who they ascribed him to be but a mere actor.

Dakolo also noted that Nigerians should stop looking at the photos of the man they hang on their walls as Jesus Christ while praying because he cannot save them from their challenges.

He also noted that Jesus Christ is not a white man. He further cautioned Nigerian Christians to stop saying Jesus Christ lives in their house just because they have the prevalent photos of the actor ascribed to be that of Jesus hung on the wall of their homes.

Read Timi Dakolo's statement in full below:

"Jesus Christ is not that white man you framed and hung on the wall. That guy is an Actor, he can’t save you."

He further captioned the statement with this comment below in another post on Instagram:

"I come in peace. Stop looking at that picture and be saying, Jesus is in this house. NA actor be Dey house.."

Legit.ng captured some reactions by netizens to the post:

@theujuobidiaso:

"Uncle timi,it's to early for this vawulence oo."

@ajhummiebabeh:

"Catholic people won't like this ."

@abmashe:

"Is how you perceived him that matters."

@deola911:

"You just break this small table wey we Dey manage ."

@lm_reason_:

"His name is Robert Powell my church friend nearly fight me last year when I told him nothing like Jesus white man ."

