A man identified as Dmitry Azovsky has inspired netizens on Instagram with his weight loss transformation

In a recent post, he shared a throwback and current video of himself, and netizens gushed over his physical change

The man who looked so fat with protruding and saggy belly transformed into a physically fit 'hottie'

An oyinbo man, Dmitry Azovsky, has gone viral online after sharing a shocking video of his body transformation.

Dmitry Azovsky was known by friends and family to be really chubby with huge belly fat.

Oyinbo man shows off body transformation Photo Credit: @azovsky_dm

Source: Instagram

Dmitry got worried about his situation and decided to visit the gym. He took the sessions seriously and in a short time, he saw rapid results.

Dmitry's transformation shocks netizens

The excited man shared a video of his transformation via his Instagram page and netizens were surprised to see the massive change.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mufasatundeednut shared the video on Instagram with the caption:

"Wow! This is a great transformation. You can become anything you wanna be. It’s all about determination. Either which way, just make sure you are healthy at all times."

Social media reactions

Femiadebayosalami remarked:

"Sacrifice & Self discipline!"

Gracy_hairs noted:

"How? The transformation was soo fast thought workout takes time to work at least nah 2-3 years.

"This transformation just within a year? He must have added something else. And for my sweet brothers in the house I know with this video you go wan chop plenty iron for gym please take it easy on yourselves. I no sha dey believe everything wey I see for this app."

Rich_billy01 wrote:

"Signed up for gym, I go one day I nor near there again, determination nr easy."

Kessysouth stated:

"Everyone saying he did surgery is the funniest thing ever, I use to have big tommy before, it took me only 3 months of excessive gym and no alcohol to lose all that fact, just because you don’t have that discipline doesn’t mean another person can’t."

Tracyforbi commented:

"I work in a hospital where cosmetic surgery is done. If only y'all know how many men come for surgeries with this kind of body. The world has made it seem like it's only women who do surgery. I'm not saying exercise doesn't work but some people do surgery, fat dissolving injections, other non surgical procedures and then workout to maintain their body."

Augustbaby09 stated:

"Determination and surgery sometimes."

Watch the video below:

Man shows off hot body after losing 105 pounds

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an individual identified as @SirkingBruce on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, has taken to social media to show off his amazing body transformation.

According to @alyssanycole, one of her favourite breakthrough in 2019 was being able to massively shed off weight and get the banging body she always wanted. Joining the lady in celebrating the feat while sharing his own transformation, @SirkingBruce posted two photos of himself.

One of the images showed when he was still very fat and had bosoms of sort while the other showed a perfectly fit and well-toned body of him.

Source: Legit.ng