Just like Davido’s firstborn daughter, Imade, his second child, Hailey, also dedicated a special birthday post to him on social media

The little one shared photos from her birthday party as she wished her dad a happy celebration and prayed for him

The post attracted reactions from social media users with many joining her to wish the singer a happy birthday

Nigerian singer Davido may be away from social media but there’s no denying that he received an overwhelming show of love on the occasion of his birthday.

Davido’s second daughter, Hailey Adeleke, joined her sibling Imade to wish the singer a happy 30th birthday celebration.

Hailey marks Davido's birthday. Photo: @davido

Hailey while describing her dad as her favourite human called on God to restore joy in his life. Her message read:

"Happy birthday papa, my favorite human, I pray God grant you peace and restore joy in your life, I love you papa."

See post below:

Social media users react

alfredawillie said:

"Happy birthday my favorite person, we miss you OBO, pls try to be strong for ur fans,kids and most of all our chioma."

hillasuncollections said:

"Birthday blessings sir❤️ we love you."

jamariandcara said:

"Happy birthday papa Hailey ❤️."

princessalice_benji said:

"Haily Happy birthday to your Daddy, more God Almighty blessings upon him."

missorok said:

"Happy Birthday papa Hailey, we wish you peace and happiness ❤."

chyhelen4god said:

"Well trained Baby, I wish your Daddy whatever that is good that you wised him. Also may the good Lord comfort him and Chioma quickly, Amen."

30BG fans drag Davido's signee Liya over birthday shout-out post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that DMW first lady, Liya, got trolled online after dedicating a birthday post to her boss, Davido.

The singer in her post called Davido by name while wishing him a happy birthday and this didn't go down well with his fans.

Many flooded Liya's comment section and accused her of being disrespectful to the singer by addressing him by his first name.

A fan who defended Liya wrote:

"If you’ve hung out with Davido you’ll know they all call him David instead. Una too do. I don’t even let my little ones call me aunty."

Source: Legit.ng