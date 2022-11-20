Popular Twitter influencer Asiwaju Lerry was among the many netizens who were crushing on billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy

However, after a video of Cuppy’s Oyinbo lover proposing to her went viral, Asiwaju Lerry seems to have given up as he advised his fellow males to fear women

His post has stirred reactions on social media, as many claimed the influencer changed his name on Twitter from Duke of Ibadan to Asiwaju Lerry because of Cuppy

Asiwaju Lerry, a Twitter influencer who is one of those crushing on billionaire daughter Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy, has reacted to her engagement video to her Oyinbo lover.

The influencer, who met Cuppy after he repeatedly showed interest in her online, took to his Twitter handle to share a cryptic post as he advised men to fear women.

Netizens claim influencer changed his name from Duke of Ibadan to Asiwaju Lerry because of Cuppy. Credit: @asiwajulerry @cuppymusic

In his words:

“My eyes have seen a lot in this month of November. FEAR Women bro.”

See his tweet below:

Internet users react

However, some netizens pointed out that Asiwaju Lerry changed his name from Duke of Ibadan because of Cuppy.

See the reactions below:

zeekihodl:

"Duke of Ibadan changed his name to Asiwaju Lerry because of Cuppy. Last night at around 11pm, another man proposed to her and she said Yes. Me I just pity anyone that will be around Iwo Road and Beere today.

misterade5:

"Congratulations to DJ Cuppy and my condolences to Asiwaju Lerry, the L in his name stand strong."

mbahdeyforyou:

"Dj Cuppy now engaged make una check on Asiwaju lerry."

forlah:

"Dj cuppy never saw Asiwaju Lerry as a potential suitor, rather she was seeing him as a family friend who would be representing her at family meeting whenever she isn't available."

1amdlaw2:

"Somebody should please check on Asiwaju Lerry formerly known as Duke of Ibadan he must be going through ALOT because Billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy just got engaged ."

Asiwaju Lerry meets Cuppy

Asiwaju Lerry caught Cuppy's attention after he penned a love letter to her in 2021, asking her to be his Valentine's date.

Fast forward to Valentine's day 2022, Cuppy and Lerry had a virtual date, and they eventually, met at Cuppy's grandmother, Nana Otedola's 90th birthday party.

The singer invited her crush, and he came through to support her.

Source: Legit.ng