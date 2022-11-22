Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has shared a new post on Instagram, which revealed his current location as Qatar

Popular singer and Fly Boy Inc owner Kizz Daniel has arrived in Qatar ahead of his performance at in the country, which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, November 23.

Kizz Daniel, whose song Buga went viral, shared some new pictures on his Instagram page; however, his location on the platform showed Qatar.

Kizz Daniel is set to perform in Qatar on Wednesday. Credit: @kizzdaniel

The Cough crooner captioned the picture with a bird emoji.

See the post below:

Kizz Daniel also shared a message he received on his Instastroy, see it below:

Screenshot of the message Kizz Daniel received. Credit: @kizzdaniel

Fans react to Kizz Daniel's new pictures

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

enochsings:

"Here we go. Nigerian legend to the world."

donmosco007:

"The has Landed ❤️❤️."

darlington_teredee_bar:

"Fly save bro❤️."

linda1official:

"Tomorrow to the world❤️."

nonli_boi:

"No sleep no sleep wake up to the world❤️❤️."

ash_andy34:

"See you there ."

alh_timi231:

"Welcome to Qatar @kizzdaniel we are ready to party."

omons_glitz:

"Can’t wait to see you perform tomorrow @okoyomohjoy get ready."

lizzyclothings_:

"My baby in Qatar See you there soon my baby ."

ugo_silv:

"Good luck, the world await your performance , sending love from London."

uwajessica254:

"King VADO.. your blessings de choke ooh❤️❤️."

Kizz Daniel & Patoranking set to perform at Qatar 2022 fan festival

Nigerians were stuck to their TV on Sunday, November 20, 2022, in anticipation of seeing some of their favourite singers, like Kizz Daniel, Patoranking and Davido, performing at the opening ceremony of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, it was a disappointment to many as none of these Afrobeats superstars took the stage to perform on the largest football stage.

It was later clarified that they would take to stage during the Fan Festival in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

The Fans festival flyer seen online showed that Kizz Daniel would perform at the carnival on November 23, 2022, and Patoranking would perform on the 28th.

