Billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy has sent a message to new Twitter owner Elon Musk over her 30th birthday

Despite her status, Cuppy publicly begged Elon Musk for one month of free Twitter verification as a birthday gift

The billionaire daughter added a promise to keep up with the payment forever should he grant her wish

Nigerian disc jockey and billionaire heiress Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, is currently making headlines over a message she sent to Twitter owner Elon Musk.

Cuppy, who turned 30 on Friday, November 11, took to her official Twitter handle to beg Elon Musk for one month of free Twitter verification, which cost N8760 ($7.99), with the promise to keep up subsequent payments.

Cuppy begs Elon Musk to give her one month free Twitter verification subscription. Credit: @cuppymusic @elonmusk

In her words:

“It’s my 30th birthday soon! 11/11. So @ElonMusk can you pretty please gift me one free month ($7.99) of #TwitterBlue??? After this, I promise to keep up with payments forever and ever and everrrrrrrr.”

See the post below:

Her request comes after Elon Musk made it known Twitter users will have to pay N8760 monthly to retain their blue tick verification.

Netizens react as DJ Cuppy begs Elon Musk for birthday gift

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

obajemujnr:

"if cuppy can beg, if you see me begging only please respect my hustle."

ogwuche1:

"Even if Elon Musk wanted to give you before, after seeing what your dad spent on the sea, I doubt it. So, Cuppy, spend the money. Happy birthday in advance, anyway!"

tejumolar:

"@elonmusk will be like.. Who's your Daddy Maybe na today your own go turn $800 ."

giwabadulasalam:

"Omo baba Olowo too want Bonanza."

Cuppy sends message to Nicki Minaj

The billionaire’s daughter, in a statement, expressed her wish to get a birthday message from popular rapper, Nicki Minaj.

According to her, if Tom Ford can personally send a birthday note to her rich father, then she also needs a birthday shout-out from the music star.

In her words:

"If @TomFord can personally write a birthday note to my Dad for #FO60. Then @NickiMinaj I’m going to need a birthday shoutout on #CuppyDay 11/11 BARBZ HELP ME! ”

