Fuji maestro KWA1 has gone the extra mile in celebrating his wife, Emmanuella, on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary

A thankful Emmanuella took to Instagram with a video showing the diamond ring worth millions of naira that he gifted her to mark the occasion

Many fans and social media users couldn’t help but gush over the piece while sharing their best wishes for the celebrity couple

Top fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM1), melted the heart of his darling wife, Emmanuella, as they celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Apparently, after a beautiful social media post, the fuji musician went the extra mile by surprising his woman with an expensive gift.

KWAM1 surprises wife with diamond ring worth millions. Photo: @emmanuelleversmiling

Source: Instagram

Emmanuella in an Instagram post disclosed that she woke up to a box of an expensive 7-piece illusion diamond ring her husband bought for her.

“Waking up to this DIAMOND RING gladens my heart, an illusion of seven pieces stucked together giving an invisible setting where the diamonds are set to symbolise eternal love, invincibility and emblem of devotion,” her post read in part.

The thankful wife showered heartfelt prayers on her husband while stating that she looks forward to the both of them spending their lives together.

See her post below:

Social media users react

realmercyaigbe said:

"Happy wedding anniversary ❤️."

josticalme said:

"❤️ Congratulations to you both. Many more blissful years filled with joy, peace, undiluted love and good health. AMEN!"

ordawyse_jewels said:

"Happy Wedding anniversary sister mi. Wishing you many more beautiful years together in love and abundance."

ololadeabuta_gracias said:

" Happy wedding anniversary to you and your bobo , I wish you continuous happiness in your matrimony ."

topshot0312 said:

"O por oooo....i don give up on love b4 o, e be like sey i need to reconsider oooo, congratulations sis...you deserve everything beautiful ❤️."

