Nigerian music star Wizkid was part of the guests on the popular American talk show ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Wizkid performed Money and Love, a track on his More Love Less Ego album, in the closing part of the show, and it was interesting to watch

Fans and followers of the Nigerian singer have continued to sing his praises as it comes hours after he sold out the Madison Square Garden

Hours after his thrilling show at the Madison Square Garden in New York, Nigerian international artist Ayo Balogun better known as Wizkid, took to the stage on the popular American talk show “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Wizkid, who performed Money and Love, a track off his More Love Less Ego (MLLE) album, gave a sweet vibe towards the end of the show, which has left his fans gushing on the internet.

Wizkid performs Money and Love. Credit: @wizkidayo/Twitter: @fallontonight

Source: Instagram

See some of Wizkid’s pictures from the show:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See a video of Wizkid’s performance below:

Reactions trail Wizkid’s performance

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

creamy1414:

"@wizkidayo please Popsy try Dey rest please."

hadeshina04:

"One of the best performance out there, sir big Wiz for a reason."

ayojason_:

"Once yu go black, yu never go back! In WizKid We Trust! ❤️."

anthonii:

"Wow. Such an amazing performance. Great song though❤️."

chizarem:

"He should have perform Frame. Instead of that money and love."

su2cesspersona:

"Congrats,but in the three GOAT'S,davido performed at the tonight show first then burna boy and now big wiz❤️❤️."

joeburgg77:

"Wiz Dey hustle sha, baba na real hustler!! but how does he enjoy these lyrics cookout of his mouth."

Wizkid shares video showing moment he climbed the stage at Madison Square Garden

Wizkid trended online hours after his grand performance at the Madison Square Garden in the US.

The Nigerian music star also shared a video from the show, which included the grand moment he took to the stage amid cheers from those who attended the sold-out concert.

Wizkid, who is known for not writing too much online, shared the video on his social media timeline and simply wrote ‘MSG.’

Source: Legit.ng