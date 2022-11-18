Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, was recently shown fan love at his show in Madison Square Garden, New York

In a video making the rounds on social media, a fan was seen to have gotten on stage and hugging the music star

Wizkid hugged him back and gently let him go as his bodyguard approached and the clip got people talking

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid, is no stranger to fan love and he received a lot of that at his sold out show in Madison Square Garden.

One of the guests from the massive crowd ran up on stage to meet Wizkid as the singer performed one of his tracks, True Love.

In a video making the rounds, the moment the fan ran to hug Wizkid was captured on camera and it got people talking.

Fan runs to hug Wizkid on stage at MSG show. Photos: @blueprintafric247

Source: Instagram

The male fan knelt down immediately he got to the singer’s front then hugged him. Wizkid also seemed unperturbed by the encounter and he returned the show of love.

In the fan’s excitement, he fell off the stage and Wizkid held on to him to make sure he was safe. The singer was also heard telling him to relax.

See the viral clip below:

Nigerians speak on Wizkid’s reaction after a fan ran to him on stage

Wizkid’s gentle reaction after a fan ran up to him on stage got a number of netizens talking. Read what some of them had to say about the encounter below:

igweofd.east:

"E get why him kneel down."

uniqueberry181:

"See as he kneel down he met his lord and personal savior "

brain_okoli:

"Watin be this."

actsofdale:

"Burna boy would have kicked the sh*it out of him"

_janniegram:

"Wetin be this abi na eye Dey pain me "

kendo_pounds:

"He no even harm de guy or act anyhow."

cheedynmahh:

"My wizzy made sure he dropped okay! Daddy wiz"

"I fit just enter you" - Burna Boy warns stage jumpers

Top Nigerian music star, Burna Boy, has addressed fans fond of jumping on stage at concerts.

During the Twice as Tall star’s show, the self-styled Odogwu addressed the crowd and made his dislike known for stage jumpers.

The music star said he knows it is all love when fans decide to jump on stage and that it took him a long while to get used to it.

However, Burna added that he can’t be sure if the ‘stage jumper’ is someone he has offended in the past and he might decide to ‘enter them’.

