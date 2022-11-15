Controversial relationship therapist Blessing CEO got a bit more than she asked for at a recent event that she attended, and the videos from the incident have gone viral

The influencer was dragged while on stage at an award show in Warri, Delta state; the audience at the event could be heard chanting 'surgery preferable'

This is a reaction to Blessing CEO's revelation that she chose to go under the knife to make her backside look better while noting that it was preferable to the rigours of using exercise

A video of controversial social media personality Okoro Blessing Nkiruka, better known as Blessing CEO, getting trolled while on stage for an award has stirred massive reactions online.

The relationship therapist was brutally trolled on stage by the audience of Densa Awards in Warri, Delta state.

A viral video of Blessing CEO getting trolled at an event in Warri trends online. Photo credit:@instablog9ja/@officialbblessingceo

Chants of 'surgery preferable' were heard hurled at Blessings CEO as she walked on stage for an award in a viral video clip that was sighted online.

Though the media personality still managed to deliver the award she was on stage to give, Blessing was stunned at the hostile reception she got as she said, "Warri, thank you for being very warm."

I trend effortlessly while minding my business - Blessing CEO reacts to the viral video

After sighting the viral clip, Legit.ng, reached out to Nkiruka, asking her about the event, what happened, and how she handled the situation.

In a short chat, Blessing CEO noted, saying that's what would trend because that's what haters love to see as she revealed that at the same event, she got an award as the most influential personality of the year.

She said:

"It's the way I trend effortlessly, even while minding my business and shaking my yansh. The part where I got an award for the most influential personality of the year won't trend because haters don't like that."

Watch the video where Blessing CEO was brutally trolled in Warri while on the stage for an award below:

See how Nigerians reacted to the video of Blessing CEO getting trolled below:

@mr__mfon:

"Let's be kind. She lost her IG, and that would really hurt. There's no need to add physical trolling. It could lead to a deep form of depression."

@orewabeautyshop:

"Nigerians don’t understand boundaries. Learn to be kind to others. You might not agree with her choices, but that’s her life."

@stanbnx:

"One thing about Nigerians is that when they love you they love you but when they dislike you e, Otilo."

@simbi_props:

"This is not nice atall. She is Human. Imagine you on stage and you are being booed like this. If you have nothing nice to say don't say anything at all."

@solomonbbuchi:

"No need for this. Not kind. High key harassment."

@derickrose28:

"When more than 50% of people are against you,you really need to sit down and talk to yourself! This is shameful."

