Nollywood actress Iheme Nancy has broken her silence and waded into the ongoing drama with colleague, Hank Anuku

The actress in a recent post said she was forced to speak up about the situation of things after seeing Shan George attempt to cover up for him

Nancy shared her encounter with the actor weeks ago and pointed out that most people in Asaba are aware of the movie star’s condition

Nollywood actress Iheme Nancy has joined several Nigerians to wade into the matter of veteran actor, Hank Anuku, whose state of well-being has sparked heated debates online over the past few days.

The movie star in an Instagram post said she was forced to speak on the matter as her conscience pricked her and couldn’t let her watch things slide by.

Iheme Nancy speaks on Hank Anuku's condition. Photo: @ihemenancy/@shangeorgefilms/@ha1962anukuha

Source: Instagram

According to Nancy, the actor is truly in need of help and the videos that made it to social media are true reflections of his condition at the moment.

The actress queried colleague, Shan George, for coming out to debunk the news instead of letting the actor get the help that he really needs.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“@shangeorgefilms came out to debunk it instead of letting him get the help he needs at last , instead of allowing people help him you cancelled a truth , Why Na ? Uncle Hanks condition is not a secret to any Asaba based actor neither is it to most Asaba resident as most people have seen him in different odd locations in abnormal state,” she wrote.

Nancy equally disclosed that she had an encounter with the actor just weeks ago where he hurled hurtful words at her and also threatened to beat her up for no reason.

The actress said it was a relief when Anuku’s video finally surfaced online as she had renewed hopes that help would finally come his way.

She, however, wondered why George made attempts to sabotage the actor and hinder him from getting help.

See her post below:

Social media users react

sophiaokri_ said:

"Thank you oooo. E come be like say no be the person wey I dey see for the Asaba often. I wasn’t happy to see them post debunking videos."

ujunwa_aninneji said:

"I was talking about these issues with my niece this morning and I ended up narrating what happened between @ihemenancy and me at 1side bar in asaba a few weeks back. It's quite unfortunate that people are denying the fact he is sick."

linsexyova said:

"Thanks for speaking my lady when God is about helping you from no were some people wil stop it...so bad I must say."

cherrykay1 said:

"This man’s problem started so many years ago. I remember one incident he had with a girl in Owerri at best way hotels long time ago. Man literally bite off some part of the babes body."

imeumana said:

"You see I said it,God bless you dear for speaking the truth."

Hank Anuku spotted drinking in new video

Still in a related story, Legit.ng reported that another video of actor Hank Anuku surfaced online and got many talking.

This time around, the actor was seen drinking and talking to himself at a roadside bar.

Many who watched the clip expressed concerns and pointed out that the veteran film star is indeed in need of help.

Source: Legit.ng