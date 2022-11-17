Many weeks after Davido and his partner, Chioma, suffered the great loss of their son, Ifeanyi, people have continued to sympathise with them

One of the highlights of Wizkid’s sold-out show at the Madison Square Garden in New York was when a moment was dedicated to Davido

DJ Tunez played Davido’s hit song, Dami Duro, at Wizkid’s show and noted that the singer is greatly loved

Nigerian singer, Davido, was remembered in his trying period at Wizkid’s show in Madison Square Garden in New York.

Many weeks after the singer and his bae, Chioma, lost their three-year-old son, Ifeanyi, his fans have continued to show love to him in different ways.

The disk jockey at Wizkid’s show, DJ Tunez, dedicated a moment to remember Davido by playing his song.

Touching video as DJ Tunez plays Davdo's song at Wizkid's MSG show. Photos: @dj_Tunez, @davido

In a clip making the rounds from Wizkid’s show, the DJ played Davido’s hit song, Dami Duro, and told the crowd that it was dedicated to the DMW boss.

Not stopping there, DJ Tunez was also heard saying:

“Davido we love you, OBO we love you, this one is for Davido, we love you brother”.

The crowd was also seen singing excitedly to Davido’s song in the viral video. See the touching clip below:

Netizens react as DJ Tunez plays Davido’s song at Wizkid’s show

It didn’t take long for videos of DJ Tunez playing Davido’s song at Wizkid’s concert to make the rounds, and it touched many hearts on social media. Read what some netizens had to say about it below:

whose.skin:

"Goose bumps. DAVIDO we love you for realllllllll.... Chioma please take all the time to heal."

spiceespec:

"Davido we love you❤️❤️. The world is waiting for your come back. Thanks wiz."

mjayreign:

"Aww ❤️. Love to see this, if they ever make a song together . I’ll be the happiest person."

temwani_j:

"Elemi 9+❤️❤️❤️ aww I miss him trust he will come back stronger."

ritatheell06:

"Wow I didn’t expect this ❤️❤️❤️"

heyyysss_tommy:

"After y’all gonna say wizkid doesn’t like him or tunez lol , laslas all of dem go alright."

flourish_maymoonah:

"Awwww so touching."

oluwabobzee:

"May God almighty heal him."

