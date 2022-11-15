An elderly woman has gotten the attention of controversial singer Portable Zazu after she referred to him as her son

The woman in a video called herself mama Portable as she raised her shoulders in a similar way the Zazu crooner does

The video has stirred funny reactions from netizens, as many said the elderly woman deserves to meet the singer

Nigerian controversial singer Portable Zazu has shared a video of an elderly woman who declared herself Mama Portable.

In the short clip, the elderly woman says Portable is her son, and she wants to see him.

Elderly woman says Portable is her son. Credit: @portablebaeby/ Tiktok: @brodagbefun

Source: Instagram

To further express her love for the Zazu singer, the elderly woman raised her shoulders in a similar way he does.

In her words:

"Na me mama Portable, Na me be mama Zazu. I want to see my son Portable."

Reacting to the video he shared on his Instagram page, Portable couldn’t help but laugh over it.

See the post below:

Netizens react as elderly woman calls herself Mama Portable

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ri.chie2447:

"Many many Werey wa ooo."

the_real_tobe_official:

"See if you no catch cruise for Nigeria, no worry na die you wan just die."

dj_kayyankz:

"Zazu driving right now to see mama."

adejokeofficial_:

" I can see her features without telling us ma portable has golden heart MAMA he will visit you ma."

softlifetoby

"But jokes apart they actually look alike."

trap9422

"Hahaha zazu go visit mama."

adedejibamidele01:

"Una truly ressemble ."

oyeku_nmi:

"Wahala just plenty for this life."

ovaracollins:

"Some of una mama no still get sense ."

itzrh_enny:

"Wahala dey this country ."

Portable calls out man who sprayed him fake money

The Zazu crooner took to social media to call out a Nigerien man who sprayed wads of fake money on him at a club.

In a video shared on his page, the singer could be seen tearing the fake naira notes while he cursed the man who sprayed them on him at a club.

Portable also slammed his fans in Port Harcourt for allowing such a thing to happen to him despite how much love showed them during his short stay in the city.

Source: Legit.ng