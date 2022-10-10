Singer Adekunle Gold recently had a gig at the popular O2 Academy venue in London and it was indeed a successful show

Halfway into his performance, Adekunle Gold gave an emotional speech as he invited his best friend on stage

The singer went on to present an expensive wristwatch gift to his friend and netizens who watched the clip online had different things to say

Singer Adekunle Gold received an overwhelming show of love from fans and supporters of his music in London over the weekend.

The Sinner hitmaker had a massively sold-out show at the popular 5000-capacity O2 Academy venue and thrilled attendees with amazing performances.

Adekunle Gold gifts his bestie at O2 show in London. Photo: @onejoblessboy

Source: Twitter

A video making the rounds in the online community captured the moment Adekunle Gold took a quick break from his performance to appreciate someone special in his life.

The singer introduced his best friend, Michael, to the audience and mentioned how the individual has played a huge role in his journey.

The two friends shared an emotional hug that sent members of the audience cheering and just when they thought it was over, the singer quickly fetched a special gift he had for Michael.

Adekunle Gold presented an expensive wristwatch to his best friend before he continued with his performance.

Check out the video as sighted online below:

Social media users react

Maxitheguhdguy said:

"Deniyiiiiiii. They've been together since God knows when."

ganslaw1 said:

"Thanks for giving him his flower when he is still alive ❤️."

Comedian Basketmouth jumps on Adekunle Gold's 5 Star

Still in a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that a feature may be on the way between Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold and comedian Basketmouth, who is also a singer.

The humour merchant shared an amazing video as he jumped on Adekunle Gold’s hit song with some hard rap lines.

Many of the Nigerian celebrities, fans, and followers who watched the video couldn’t help but hail Basketmouth's rap skills.

One fan of the comedian who reacted wrote:

"Boss you killed this beat with your magical flows. That was smooth. I hail o."o

