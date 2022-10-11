Singer Adekunle Gold received an overwhelming show of love from fans and supporters in the UK who showed up for his O2 Academy concert over the weekend

Interestingly, the signer’s wife, Simi, and their daughter, Adejare, equally made it down to London to watch him perform

Some fresh photos making the rounds online captured the moment Simi and Adejare visited the singer backstage

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold is still basking in the euphoria of his massively successful show at the O2 Academy venue in the UK.

Fans and supporters in London came out in their numbers to watch the singer, and his family members were not left out.

Adekunle Gold with his family backstage. Photo: @adekunlegold/@cokobarcom/@michaeltubescreations

Adekunle Gold’s wife who is also a singer, Simi, was among those who attended the concert and she made sure to come along with their daughter, Adejare.

Some official photos recently released from the show captured the moment Simi and Adejare visited the Sinner hitmaker backstage.

The singer was seen with his daughter and wife and they all appeared in an ecstatic mood. Another photo equally captured Adekunle Gold posing with 30 BG musician, Davido.

The two superstars shared a warm brotherly embrace.

Check out the images as sighted online below:

