Popular Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington, has reacted to Tiwa Savage’s controversial lyrics in her new song

The female star had sung about her leaked tape and noted that it will not ruin her life, and this got Speedy talking

According to him, ‘e go baye e je’, he also added that if it was sure for her, she should release more tapes and see the outcome

Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington, has joined many others to slam Tiwa Savage over singing about her leaked tape.

Recall that the music star had bragged about the leaked tape in a new song and how it cannot ruin her life.

Speed Darlington reacted to her controversial lyrics in a video making the rounds on social media.

Speed Darlington advises Tiwa Savage in funny video as she sings about leaked tape. Photos: @speeddarlingtonokwu, @tiwasavage

The Beng-derereng star laughed at Tiwa’s confidence and noted that the leaked tape could ruin her life. Not stopping there, he dared her to release more if she was certain it could do nothing to her.

He said:

“E go baye e je! Stay there, ah! Ngwa dey do more, release more, make we see if e no go spoil everything.”

See the funny video below:

Speed Darlington’s funny way of addressing Tiwa Savage amuses fans

After Speedy’s video on Tiwa Savage’s lyrics went viral, a number of netizens could not hide their amusement as they reacted to it.

Read some of their comments below:

teesbeautylane:

"I was low key expecting this from someone, especially that Daniel ‘Regal’."

sir.sammywest:

"This guy nah prescription for depression."

kaybugar:

"My Presido!!! Leave her make she dey console herself."

i_am_renajojo:

"Finally someone said it, I listened to Asake lyrics and enjoyed it but Tiwa is running out of lyrics… no be Wetin we sign up for be that."

theprinceofenugu:

"This guy is just a natural clown. He’s not doing comedy he’s actually being himself that’s what makes him funnier ."

ednafrancis_:

"She should have left that part out, it’s a great song in between…"

olufunmi_aj:

"That verse wasn’t necessary. Truth be told."

Kemi Olunloyo addresses song on Tiwa Savage's leaked tape

Popular Nigerian media personality, Kemi Olunloyo, also shared her thoughts on Tiwa singing about her leaked tape.

Taking to her Twitter page, Olunloyo cautioned Tiwa over her lyrics.

According to Olunloyo, it might not ruin Tiwa’s life, but it can influence young girls. She also told the music star to stop singing about it.

