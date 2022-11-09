Nigerian media personality, Kemi Olunloyo, has reacted to Tiwa Savage’s new music with Asake

The music star sang on her leaked s€x tape in the new track and it caused a buzz on social media

While addressing the issue, Kemi Olunloyo advised Tiwa Savage to stop singing about it and reminded her of having a son

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, is in the news over her recently released track with fellow singer, Asake. In the trending music, the singer addressed her leaked tape that caused a massive buzz in 2021.

Popular Nigerian media personality, Kemi Olunloyo, has shared her thoughts on Tiwa singing about the leaked tape.

Kemi Olunloyo cautions Tiwa Savage as she sings about leaked tape. Photos: @kemified, @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Taking to her Twitter page, Olunloyo cautioned Tiwa over her lyrics.

The media personality started out by explaining the meaning of the Yoruba lyrics and how Tiwa sang that small enjoyment cannot ruin her life.

According to Olunloyo, it might not ruin Tiwa’s life, but it can influence young girls. She also told the music star to stop singing about it.

The media personality went ahead to remind Tiwa that she has a young son, Jamil.

She tweeted:

“igadun kekere yen (that small enjoyment) BUT IT CAN INFLUENCE YOUNG GIRLS TIWA. STOP SINGING ABOUT IT #ChrislandScandal. You have a son”

See her Twitter post below:

Netizens react as Kemi Olunloyo advises Tiwa over lyrics addressing her leaked tape

Kemi Olunloyo’s advice to Tiwa Savage on social media got people talking. Read what some of them had to say below:

Tosin tweeted:

Tobi of Abuja had this to say:

This tweep is of the opinion that artists should be allowed to express themselves.

