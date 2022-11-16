The PSquare brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye, have been open about their support for Labour Party’s Peter Obi

Just recently, a video made the rounds from a campaign rally of Tinubu’s PDP-APC blunder

Taking to social media, Peter Okoye used the opportunity to taunt the APC presidential candidate while campaigning for Peter Obi

Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, of the PSquare music group, recently took to social media to taunt All Progressive Congress (APC)’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

A video had made the rounds of Tinubu at a political rally where he goofed and asked God to bless PDP instead of his party, APC.

In the video, the onlookers and other APC members could not hide their surprise at his blunder.

Peter PSquare stirs reactions after taunting Tinubu over PD-APC blunder. Photos: @peterpsquare, @officialabat

In reaction to the viral video, Peter took to his Instagram page to taunt Tinubu and also campaign for Peter Obi.

Peter shared a snippet from one of PSquare’s songs, Collabo, and accompanied it with a funny caption.

According to him, PDP + APC = PDAPC. He also noted that “Na collabo”.

See the funny video below:

See the PD-APC video below:

Netizens react as Peter Okoye taunts Tinubu over PD-APC blunder

Read what some internet users had to say about the singer’s post below:

hchealthclinic:

"Jokes aside, this is the funniest thing I’ve seen today. "

akande4046:

"Peter obi can never make any difference, he could only make things worst that's he has the chance atall, he's just a dreamer, and people like you are the one deceiving him, you want him as president because of tribe, frank edoho already said it all."

officialjojo90:

"I love the fact that you always go straight to the point. Not the ones telling us to vote wisely."

iyiola754:

"This guy Na Mumu. This is free PR for Tinubu. This behavior can’t enrich Obi more vote. Well you guys are new to political things. Let see how it goes. Ogun kil** all una."

i_am_q_swagz:

"Lmao if obi was given ticket he no go comot pdp"

valentineukor:

" omo na wicked collabo"

mr_flow_comedy_tv:

"Great collabo PD APC"

