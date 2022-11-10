Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has caused an online buzz after she shared a fun couple video with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko

Regina and Ned participated in a romantic TikTok challenge where they answered questions about their relationship

Interestingly, the cute video left many fans gushing on social media as netizens shared their reactions

Young Nollywood actress Regina Daniels’ formerly criticised marriage to older billionaire, Ned Nwoko, appears to have started giving fans couple goals.

A new video recently made the rounds showing the celebrity couple participating in a relationship TikTok challenge.

The social media challenge involved the couple answering questions and giving others insight into their love life.

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko leave fans gushing over their romantic TikTok challenge. Photos: @regina.daniels

In the video, a narrator asked questions while the couple pointed at each other while giving answers.

From the video, it was discovered that Ned Nwoko was interested first and also the one who said ‘I love you’ first.

The video also made it known that Regina is the couple who eats the most and is also most likely to start an argument first.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to romantic video of Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko doing TikTok challenge

After the video of the celebrity couple went viral, it raised a series of interesting reactions. While a number of netizens gushed over them, others recounted how their relationship used to be bashed online.

Read what some of them had to say below:

ms__thobie:

"This marriage wey we first condemn con dey give us couple goals vibe. Miracle working God. You do this one."

fashion_magicblog:

"The comment section is making me laugh, it really true that the world will adjust, see so many people wishing for what they bashed."

authentik_fitwears:

"Love with ancestors dey sweet sha."

teminikan__:

"Abeg why am I blushing like a cow watching this."

drewbaba:

"Imagine she listened to social media dragging and didn’t marry the love of her life because of what people would say.. Do you, the internet will adjust. See how everyone is now saying they love their marriage. Life is weird."

roluxe_fashionhub:

"Daddy wa ati mummy won just kidding tho , they look so happy together."

marramccoy:

"Regina makes this man happy fr."

vitamin_alexis:

"It’s funny how we are all now laughing and awwing to this video, when a greater number of us were against this union at the beginning "

_tbosslane_:

"God abeg I want my own Ned…this girl made the right decision ❤️"

Regina Daniels shares photos of her 2nd son on a bicycle as he clocks 4 months

The Nigerian actress left many fans gushing after she revealed that her second son, Khalifa, had clocked four months.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Regina Daniels shared a series of adorable photos of the boy. The healthy-looking baby boy was seen on a bicycle as he posed for the camera.

In another snap, his big brother, Munir, was seen helping him ride the bike.

