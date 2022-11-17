Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid, recently performed at the Madison Square Garden in New York

While his performance made headlines, speculation about the cost of his glove being N15 million has surfaced online

Many internet users have taken to the comment section to react, with some questioning the real value

Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has continued to get many netizens talking about his successful show at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Grammy-winning music star sported an all-black ensemble for the show and a claim about the worth of a piece spotted on the singer.

Photos of the singer. Credit: @nigeziextreme

Source: Instagram

During the performance, Wizkid was seen rocking a black glove reportedly encrusted with diamonds.

According to blogger, @naijaeverything, the glove is reportedly worth a whopping N15 million.

Check out a video of the singer performing at his show:

Social media user share thoughts on Wizkid's black glove

calabar69:

"He worked for it na,Wetin you wan make we do? ‍♀️"

labelpapi:

"They don’t buy stuffs like this , they pick them from store then return them afterwards baba u no try."

sossa_stunting:

"Make him use the gloves collect Grammy."

cars_ngltd:

"He should make about 15m Bro he’s a Billionaire for crying out loud mind you it was made in dollars."

choconaughty:

"Na only mumu dey make noise when u are really rich it's nothing talk about the Richard millie he's wearing too that's about $250k."

demi.ache:

"He’s too soft ajeh I love him too much."

voice_of_9ja_entertaiment:

"If u know how rich wiz is you won’t post this but ok."

sxnthugger199x:

"Go rest na rent them go return am back after show."

mabie_vik:

"Gloves of 15M for big shots in the industry is nothing."

bishopgram_:

"Nigeria Micheal Jackson "

sossa_stunting:

"Make him use the Gloves collect nomination for Grammys."

