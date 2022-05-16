A Nigerian medical practitioner, Doctor Chinonso Egemba has warned that suya is capable of causing cancer

Egemba who is popularly known as Aproko Doctor said the popular delicacy contains polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons

He noted that these polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons are capable of resulting in cancer and Nigerians who love suya find this very disturbing

Popular medical practitioner, Doctor Chinonso Egemba stirred the hornet's nest when he declared in a recent video that suya is capable of causing cancer.

Egemba who is popularly known as Aproko Doctor said the popular delicacy contains chemicals that can lead to cancer.

Aproko Doctor gave strong health reasons why Suya may not be too good. Photo credit: Instagram/@aprokodoctor and Ozoz Sokoh/Getty Images.

The doctor said in the video:

"Suya can give you cancer. When you burn meat inside open flames, it creates chemicals known as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons. These particular compounds may get activated by certain enzymes in your body that ends up damaging your DNA. Damage to this, DNA-cancer."

Can suya cause cancer?

Legit.ng checked to see if there is truth in the claim posted by the popular doctor and indeed, the Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed that meat either smoked or exposed to charcoal has caused cancer in laboratory animals.

A research paper released by the IDPH said in part:

"Long-term exposure to low levels of some PAHs have caused cancer in laboratory animals. Benzo(a)pyrene is the most common PAH to cause cancer in animals. Studies of workers exposed to mixtures of PAHs and other compounds have noted an increased risk of skin, lung, bladder, and gastrointestinal cancers."

The paper advised people to:

"Decrease consumption of smoked and charbroiled foods."

Also, a research carried out on the topic by Samuel Ayofemi Olalekan Adeyeye, Folake Idowu-Adebayod, Olusola Timothy Bolajic and Titilope Adebusola Abegunde corroborated what Dr Egemba said in his video. The researchers said in the abstract:

"The high concentrations of carcinogenic PAHs in suya samples could endanger the lives of consumers and therefore of public health concern."

See Aproko Doctor's video below:

Instagram users react to post about suya

@timidakolo said:

"At the point NA to block u remain, see me that remained small Suya from last night so I can attack it this morning. NA to Dey drink water be the koko."

@sambasaofficial commented:

"Doctor Why?! I'm in pains..E be like say nah only water-bottle I need for this life."

yung6ix6ix added:

"No be you go tell me Wetin I go do"

